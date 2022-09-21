•Hull Baptist Church is offering the AWANA program for children ages Pre-K through fifth grade every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Youth activities and adult bible study are also scheduled for 6:30 pm every Wednesday. All community members are invited to attend. The church’s annual Homecoming is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. Reverend Chuck Nation will be the guest speaker, and the award-winning Americana/bluegrass band, the Chuck Nation Band, will perform gospel favorites. The church will host its annual “Fall Festival Family Fun Day” Oct. 30 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. “All community members are invited to join us for an afternoon of family fun with Trunk-or-Treat, door prizes, food, games, inflatables and the Kona Ice Truck (2:30 to 3:30),” organizers said. Hull Baptist Church is located at 39 Charlie Bolton Road in Hull.

•Friendship Baptist Church of Danielsville Georgia will have Homecoming Sunday Sept. 25 beginning with Sunday School starting at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. with special music and morning message from Pastor Jeff Wells. A covered-dish lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. “Come worship with us!” organizers said. For other information, call 706-795-3043 or cell 706-207-9378.

