•Hull Baptist Church is offering the AWANA program for children ages Pre-K through fifth grade every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Youth activities and adult bible study are also scheduled for 6:30 pm every Wednesday. All community members are invited to attend. The church’s annual Homecoming is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. Reverend Chuck Nation will be the guest speaker, and the award-winning Americana/bluegrass band, the Chuck Nation Band, will perform gospel favorites. The church will host its annual “Fall Festival Family Fun Day” Oct. 30 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. “All community members are invited to join us for an afternoon of family fun with Trunk-or-Treat, door prizes, food, games, inflatables and the Kona Ice Truck (2:30 to 3:30),” organizers said. Hull Baptist Church is located at 39 Charlie Bolton Road in Hull.
•Friendship Baptist Church of Danielsville Georgia will have Homecoming Sunday Sept. 25 beginning with Sunday School starting at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. with special music and morning message from Pastor Jeff Wells. A covered-dish lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. “Come worship with us!” organizers said. For other information, call 706-795-3043 or cell 706-207-9378.
•David's Home Church will have a singing on Sunday night, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Featured performers will be “New Vision.” The church is located at 1132 David's Home Church Road, Comer.
•Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church will host its annual Kirkin’ O’ the Tartans this coming Sunday, Septe. 25. This traditional service, complete with bagpipes and harp music, is open to everyone, whether or not you claim Scottish ancestry. “While we will be acknowledging our Scottish heritage, we will also be celebrating our future as a community united in compassion, love, and understanding,” said organizers. Reverend Heather Koontz will lead the service; former Magistrate Judge Harry Rice will serve as the Beadle (presenter of the Bible); and numerous community members will assist in the service. A luncheon for all attendees will be held in the fellowship hall following the service. The procession will begin at 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to arrive by 10:45 a.m. Children are welcome. Mount Hermon, established under a brush arbor in 1883, is located on Highway 98 going west, just past the main intersection in Ila. For more information, email the church at: mthermonpreschurch@gmail.com.
•Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Colbert welcomes the public to attend this Sunday, Sept. 25. Rev. Johnnie Stubblefield, from Augusta, will be ministering in music, song and preaching. The service begins at 10 a.m. The church meets in the Colbert Community Center, home of the Colbert Lions Club, at 60 First Ave. Pastor Bobby Miller gives everyone an invitation to worship with us.
•Anchor Bible Church, 340 Billy Dillard Road, just off Hwy. 29 Neese Diamond Hill Road will hold a fall festival Saturday Oct. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. “The festival is free and includes food, games, bouncy houses, treats and prizes!” organizers said. “All are welcome to enjoy!”
•Gordon's Chapel UMC will hold a fall festival Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sanford Community Center in Hull. “We plan to make this a wonderful community event and support those in the area,” organizers said. There will be a chicken barbecue, children's activities and possibly live music. There is no fee for vendor booth space.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on the following Wednesdays in 2022: Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 16 ad Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will be adjusting its times for its food bank in order to see what works best for people. The food bank drive through is located at the Sanford Community Center, 6469 Nowhere Road. In September and November, the church will distribute food boxes on the regular third Friday of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. In October and December, the church will distribute food boxes on the third Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. The new dates and times for the remainder of the year will be as follows: Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. Gordon’s Chapel continues to distribute food in coordination with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
