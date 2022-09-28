•Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Colbert welcomes citizens to join them Sunday, Oct. 9 for Ministry Appreciation Day. Rev. Richard Shorter and family will be ministering in song and preaching. The service begins at 10 a.m. The church meets in the Colbert Community Center, home of the Colbert Lions Club, at 60 First Ave. Pastor Bobby Miller gives everyone an invitation to worship with the church.
•David's Home Church will have Homecoming, Sunday, Oct. 2. Singing begins at 10 a.m. with “Brothers.” The morning message will follow the singing with guest speaker Bishop Tim Lamb. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall. The church will also be in Revival Monday, Oct. 3 through Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. The guest speaker on Monday will be Bishop Tim Lamb. The Tuesday and Wednesday guest speaker will be Courtney Umbehant. All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Pastor Doug Conwell at 706-789-2766.
•Blacks Creek Baptist is hosting a fall festival Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a chili cook off, live music, games, hayrides, face painting, S'mores, bouncy houses, a cake walk, and more fun activities. Everyone is welcome to attend.
•Hull Baptist Church is offering the AWANA program for children ages Pre-K through fifth grade every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Youth activities and adult bible study are also scheduled for 6:30 pm every Wednesday. All community members are invited to attend. The church’s annual Homecoming is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. Reverend Chuck Nation will be the guest speaker, and the award-winning Americana/bluegrass band, the Chuck Nation Band, will perform gospel favorites. The church will host its annual “Fall Festival Family Fun Day” Oct. 30 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. “All community members are invited to join us for an afternoon of family fun with Trunk-or-Treat, door prizes, food, games, inflatables and the Kona Ice Truck (2:30 to 3:30),” organizers said. Hull Baptist Church is located at 39 Charlie Bolton Road in Hull.
•Friendship Baptist Church of Danielsville Georgia will have Homecoming Sunday Sept. 25 beginning with Sunday School starting at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. with special music and morning message from Pastor Jeff Wells. A covered-dish lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. “Come worship with us!” organizers said. For other information, call 706-795-3043 or cell 706-207-9378.
•Anchor Bible Church, 340 Billy Dillard Road, just off Hwy. 29 Neese Diamond Hill Road will hold a fall festival Saturday Oct. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. “The festival is free and includes food, games, bouncy houses, treats and prizes!” organizers said. “All are welcome to enjoy!”
•Gordon's Chapel UMC will hold a fall festival Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sanford Community Center in Hull. “We plan to make this a wonderful community event and support those in the area,” organizers said. There will be a chicken barbecue, children's activities and possibly live music. There is no fee for vendor booth space.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Road, Colbert, will distribute food to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on the following Wednesdays in 2022: Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 16 ad Dec. 28. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•The Oaklea Press Inc., a book publishing company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, has just published a novel entitled, An Eye for an Eye, by Winterville, Georgia, resident, Larry Phillips. Mr. Phillips grew up in Franklin County, Georgia, and graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Following six years in the United States Army Reserves, he served as the pastor of two country churches while also working in banking. Now retired, he and his wife of 50 years currently attend a rural church where their son serves as pastor. Mr. Phillips said, “Several years ago I felt that God was leading me to write a novel. My goal in doing so was to inspire and to teach while at the same time to provide wholesome, faith-based entertainment.” An Eye for an Eye follows the fortunes and misfortunes of a fictional pastor, Josh Thornton, and his wife, Maggie, who have just been assigned a charming little church, their first, on the outskirts of Athens. As the novel begins, it doesn’t take long for them to realize that the church is dying. Josh realizes that to save it, he must bring it into the twenty-first century, but how can he, when the majority of the church’s board, as well as other longtime members, stand steadfast against change of any kind? A book signing by Mr. Phillips of An Eye for an Eye will be held at Grove Chapel Church, 130 Grove Chapel Church Rd. Winterville, Georgia, Oct. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. An Eye for an Eye is available from Amazon as a Kindle eBook for $4.99 (ASIN: B0B85BG39D), as a trade paperback for $14.95 (ASIN: B0B85Z6TC6) and in Hardcover for $24.95
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building.
•Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will be adjusting its times for its food bank in order to see what works best for people. The food bank drive through is located at the Sanford Community Center, 6469 Nowhere Road. In September and November, the church will distribute food boxes on the regular third Friday of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. In October and December, the church will distribute food boxes on the third Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. The new dates and times for the remainder of the year will be as follows: Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. Gordon’s Chapel continues to distribute food in coordination with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits, and hang-ups together,” officials said.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
