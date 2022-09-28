•Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Colbert welcomes citizens to join them Sunday, Oct. 9 for Ministry Appreciation Day. Rev. Richard Shorter and family will be ministering in song and preaching. The service begins at 10 a.m. The church meets in the Colbert Community Center, home of the Colbert Lions Club, at 60 First Ave. Pastor Bobby Miller gives everyone an invitation to worship with the church.

•David's Home Church will have Homecoming, Sunday, Oct. 2. Singing begins at 10 a.m. with “Brothers.” The morning message will follow the singing with guest speaker Bishop Tim Lamb. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall. The church will also be in Revival Monday, Oct. 3 through Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. The guest speaker on Monday will be Bishop Tim Lamb. The Tuesday and Wednesday guest speaker will be Courtney Umbehant. All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Pastor Doug Conwell at 706-789-2766.

