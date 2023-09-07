•Providence Baptist Church, 210 Providence Church Road, Danielsville, is having a Fall “Wake Up America” Revival September 10 — 13 with guest speaker Rev. Ben Glosson. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., with the following nights at 7 p.m. A nursery will be provided.
•Hull Baptist Church Homecoming will be held on Sunday, September 17, at 11 a.m. with a fellowship meal to follow. Rev. Charles Jones will be speaking. The annual HBC Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat will be held on Sunday, October 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Please visit hullbaptist.org for more information. Hull Baptist also offers AWANA Clubs for children ages 2 through 12 and will meet every Wednesday during the school year from 6:30 to 7:45 PM. All children are invited to attend! HBC Youth Group and Adult Bible study also meet each Wednesday at 6:30 PM.
•The Madison County Ministerial Association meets the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. Association leaders recently changed the meeting dates to give bi-vocational and other ministers who have scheduling conflicts the opportunity to participate. “While we will not have a meal, we do plan to have coffee, soft drinks and snacks,” said organizers. Meetings will be held each month at a church that volunteers to host. All ministers in Madison County are invited and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Pastor Glenn Guest at 706-783-5942.
•Legacy Baptist Church, 1850 Helican Springs Road, Hull, will have Compassion Team Monthly Food Distribution the first Sunday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
•Colbert Baptist Church, 65 South Fifth Street, will distribute food and open clothes closet on the second Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call the church office at 706-788-2214.
•Danielsville Evangelical Church, 25 Evangelical Church Road, Danielsville, distributes food on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For additional information, call the church office at 706-795-3751.
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Hull, will have its clothes closet opening every third Friday of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. The clothes closet is located next door to the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road) in the green building. Its food pantry will also be opening every third Thursday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. The food pantry is located at the Sanford Community Center (6469 Nowhere Road).
•Moons Grove Baptist Church will host its food distributions on the fourth Wednesday of each month unless otherwise noted. Hours are from 10 a.m. to noon. Next distribution dates are Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 25. November and December will be announced at a later date. The Clothes Closet will also be open on these dates. For more information, call the church at 706-795-2063. The address is 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert.
•Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at Kingdom Life Refuge, 637 Lakeview Drive, Commerce. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. All meetings are free and open to the public. “Come join us in finding healing from our hurts, habits and hang-ups together,” officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.