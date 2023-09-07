Providence Baptist Church, 210 Providence Church Road, Danielsville, is having a Fall “Wake Up America” Revival September 10 — 13 with guest speaker Rev. Ben Glosson. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., with the following nights at 7 p.m. A nursery will be provided.

Hull Baptist Church Homecoming will be held on Sunday, September 17, at 11 a.m. with a fellowship meal to follow. Rev. Charles Jones will be speaking. The annual HBC Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat will be held on Sunday, October 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Please visit hullbaptist.org for more information. Hull Baptist also offers AWANA Clubs for children ages 2 through 12 and will meet every Wednesday during the school year from 6:30 to 7:45 PM. All children are invited to attend! HBC Youth Group and Adult Bible study also meet each Wednesday at 6:30 PM.

