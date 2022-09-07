•Hull Baptist Church is offering the AWANA program for children ages Pre-K through fifth grade every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Youth activities and adult bible study are also scheduled for 6:30 pm every Wednesday. All community members are invited to attend. Hull Baptist Church's annual Homecoming is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16. Hull Baptist Church will host its annual “Fall Festival Family Fun Day” Oct. 30 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. “All community members are invited to join us for an afternoon of family fun with Trunk-or-Treat, food, games, inflatables and the Kona Ice Truck (2:30 to 3:30),” organizers said.

•Gordon's Chapel UMC will hold a fall festival Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sanford Community Center in Hull. “We plan to make this a wonderful community event and support those in the area,” organizers said. There will be a chicken barbecue, children's activities and possibly live music. There is no fee for vendor booth space.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.