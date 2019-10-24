•Faith Valley Holiness Church, Royston, will hold a yard sale fundraiser, Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to noon, at the church. Organizers say there will be a variety of hand-crafted items also on display for sale. Breakfast biscuits and sweets will also be sold. The church is located in the Harrison community, just off of Wildcat Bridge Road. The church is located in the Harrison community just off of Wildcat Bridge Road. For more information, call 706-206-9489, 706-206-9091 or 706-498-8100.
•Friendship Baptist Church, Danielsville, will hold its annual fall festival Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. Church leaders say this is a community family event. “Come dressed in a non-scary costume if you like — prizes will be given,” leaders said. There will be hot dogs for children and chili for adults, chips, drinks, popcorn, sno-cones and a cookie decorating activity for dessert. Ten-plus different games, a hayride, face tattoos, and more will also be part of the festivities. Several door prizes will be given away to both adults and children. “Come be our special guests and hear a story presented by our pastor, Jeff Wells,” organizers said. For admission, attendees are asked to bring a can of food for each person attending to be donated to the Madison County Food Bank. “Come celebrate the beautiful season of Fall God has created for us,” church leaders said. For more information, call 706-795-3043. The church is located between Danielsville and Ila on Friendship Church Road just off Hwy. 98 West.
•Gordon’s Chapel UMC will have its annual Trunk-N-Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Sanford Community Center. The event will begin with a meal at 6 p.m. followed by the Trunk-N-Treat at 6:30 p.m.
•Carlton Baptist Church will host its annual Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. “Bring the kids and enjoy hot dogs, games, candy, s’mores and have lots of fun,” church leaders said.
•The Little Country Church, 1151 Old Airport Road, Commerce, will have a Trunk or Treat and hotdog supper Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m. All are invited to come enjoy the fun, food and fellowship, church leaders said. For questions, contact Pastor Swayne Cochran at 706-677-2839.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food and clothes on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dates listed are Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Legacy Baptist Church, Hull, will have its Compassion Food Ministry distribution the first Sunday of each month at 5 p.m. Church members also invite everyone to join them for Sunday morning worship services at 10:30 a.m. Details for all events can be found on the church website at www.legacybaptist.net.
•Colbert United Methodist Church has changed its monthly food bank distribution time to the third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone in need of food living in Colbert, Comer, Hull, Ila, Danielsville, Carlton, or Winterville is welcome, organizers said. The church is located at 65 N. Second Street behind First Madison Bank. "For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me." Matthew 25:35
•The Madison County Ministerial Association’s regular meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 9 a.m. at the Ila Restaurant in Ila. Organizers say all ministers are invited to join them as they discuss ways to minister to the people of Madison County. For more information, call Pastor Glenn Guest at 706-783-5942.
•Brockton Road Baptist Church, 2675 Brockton Road, Jefferson, holds a clothes closet each Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. All clothes are clean and free, church leaders said. The church serves all surrounding counties. The church pastor is Brother Karl Mealor and the phone number is 706-367-5801.
•Crosspoint Church sponsors “Hope for the Hungry” the third Monday of each month at Little Light from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aaron Brown Road, just off Wildcat Bridge Road in the Harrison Community. For more information, call 706-768-2178.
•Comer Baptist Church, 2054 Main Street, Comer, hosts There is Hope for the Hungry food ministry the fourth Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with food, clothing and a meal. The meal begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 706-783-5533.
•Danielsville Baptist Church hosts “Celebrate Recovery,” a program for implementing Christ-centered recovery, church leaders said, on Tuesday nights 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The church also operates a clothes closet, which is open Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Pastor Robert Burt at 706-988-8439.
•Gordon's Chapel UMC, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet opening on the following dates in 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m.: Nov. 15 and Dec. 20. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food and clothing for their immediate family,” church officials said. Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first come, first serve basis. The clothing giveaways are fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC and the church works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank for food giveaways. The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road, Hull and the clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center.
