•A gospel singing will be held at the Gospel Tabernacle, Watson Mill Road, Carlton, Saturday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m., featuring the Watkins Family from Toccoa, along with The Southern Travelers from Carlton. “Come and bring a friend to this free concert with love offering for featured group,” said organizers. Concessions are also available. For more information, contact Rebecca Drake at 706-614-0903.
•Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 495 Cedar Grove Church Road, Comer, seeks donations for “blessing bags” to help those in need. Items needed include: toothpaste and toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, hand sanitizer, feminine hygiene products, pre-moistened hand wipes, dry socks, new undergarments, lotion, deodorant, razors, shaving cream, combs, hair brushes and small toiletry bags. For more information, email babygirlcraver08@gmail.com.
•Mt. Hermon Presbyterian Church, 5560 Commerce Road, Ila, will have a Lenten Service on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 5:45 p.m. “Please join us,” church leaders said. “All are welcome.” Regular worship on Sunday is at 11 a.m.
•Gordon's Chapel UMC, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the following Fridays in 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. The dates are Feb. 21, Mar. 20, Apr. 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18. “These food giveaways and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first come, first serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and the clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, distributes free food and clothes to those in need on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The dates for 2020 are: Feb. 26, March 25, April 22, May 27, June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Colbert United Methodist Church has a monthly food bank distribution time to the third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone in need of food living in Colbert, Comer, Hull, Ila, Danielsville, Carlton, or Winterville is welcome, organizers said. The church is located at 65 N. Second Street behind First Madison Bank. "For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me." Matthew 25:35
•The Madison County Ministerial Association’s regular meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 9 a.m. at the Ila Restaurant in Ila. Organizers say all ministers are invited to join them as they discuss ways to minister to the people of Madison County. For more information, call Pastor Glenn Guest at 706-783-5942.
•Brockton Road Baptist Church, 2675 Brockton Road, Jefferson, holds a clothes closet each Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. All clothes are clean and free, church leaders said. The church serves all surrounding counties. The church pastor is Brother Karl Mealor and the phone number is 706-367-5801.
•Crosspoint Church sponsors “Hope for the Hungry” the third Monday of each month at Little Light from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aaron Brown Road, just off Wildcat Bridge Road in the Harrison Community. For more information, call 706-768-2178.
•Comer Baptist Church, 2054 Main Street, Comer, hosts There is Hope for the Hungry food ministry the fourth Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with food, clothing and a meal. The meal begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 706-783-5533.
•Danielsville Baptist Church hosts “Celebrate Recovery,” a program for implementing Christ-centered recovery, church leaders said, on Tuesday nights 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The church also operates a clothes closet, which is open Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Pastor Robert Burt at 706-988-8439.
