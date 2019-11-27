•Gordon’s Chapel UMC, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, will have the following services during the season of Advent: A Hanging of the Greens service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m., A Christmas Cantata, “ O Little Town of Bethlehem,” will be presented by the Gordon’s Chapel choir on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m., a Children's Christmas presentation will be held on Sunday, December 15, at 10 am; A Christmas Eve Service will be held on December 24, at 6pm. Please come and join us for these special services.
•Gordon's Chapel UMC, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet opening on Dec. 20. “These food and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food and clothing for their immediate family,” church officials said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis.” The clothing giveaways are fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC and the church works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank for food giveaways. The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road, Hull and the clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center.
•Colbert United Methodist Church, 68 N. Second Street, is selling cloth bags of raw shelled peanuts for $6 per bag as a Methodist Youth fundraiser for a mission trip. The three-pound bags are from Plains and make good Christmas gifts and candy bags, organizers said. Call Tracy Coley (706-318-1543) or email colbertmyf@gmail.com, Dave English (706-788-9712) or Jack Scaffe (706-788-2445) for additional information.
•Community Baptist Church, 2400 Hwy. 174, Danielsville, has youth worship and Bible study with food, games and worship on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. led by youth pastor Austin McDaniel. For more information, call 706-614-8626 or email Austin.mcdaniel@gmail.com.
•Freedom Church of God and the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will provide a free food box to those in need (recipient must be present) on Dec. 17, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the church, located at 3428 Neese Commerce Road, Commerce. The boxes will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Organizers ask that recipients not arrive before 3 p.m. as the parking lot will be closed. For more information, call Gloria at 706-546-4874 or Jimmy at 706-789-2102.
•Fork Creek Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor H.L. Dotson and First Lady Cecilia Dotson’s 55th pastoral anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 1. Pastor Antony Williams of Mount Olive Church will be the special guest for the 11:30 a.m. morning worship service. The anniversary hour will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor H. T. Butler and the Oak Grove Church family as the special guests.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, distributes free food and clothes to those in need on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The remaining date for 2019 is Dec. 18. The dates for 2020 are: Jan. 22, Feb. 26, March 25, April 22, May 27, June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Legacy Baptist Church, Hull, will have its Compassion Food Ministry distribution the first Sunday of each month at 5 p.m. Church members also invite everyone to join them for Sunday morning worship services at 10:30 a.m. Details for all events can be found on the church website at www.legacybaptist.net.
•Colbert United Methodist Church has a monthly food bank distribution time to the third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone in need of food living in Colbert, Comer, Hull, Ila, Danielsville, Carlton, or Winterville is welcome, organizers said. The church is located at 65 N. Second Street behind First Madison Bank. "For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me." Matthew 25:35
•The Madison County Ministerial Association’s regular meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 9 a.m. at the Ila Restaurant in Ila. Organizers say all ministers are invited to join them as they discuss ways to minister to the people of Madison County. For more information, call Pastor Glenn Guest at 706-783-5942.
•Brockton Road Baptist Church, 2675 Brockton Road, Jefferson, holds a clothes closet each Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. All clothes are clean and free, church leaders said. The church serves all surrounding counties. The church pastor is Brother Karl Mealor and the phone number is 706-367-5801.
•Crosspoint Church sponsors “Hope for the Hungry” the third Monday of each month at Little Light from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aaron Brown Road, just off Wildcat Bridge Road in the Harrison Community. For more information, call 706-768-2178.
•Comer Baptist Church, 2054 Main Street, Comer, hosts There is Hope for the Hungry food ministry the fourth Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with food, clothing and a meal. The meal begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 706-783-5533.
•Danielsville Baptist Church hosts “Celebrate Recovery,” a program for implementing Christ-centered recovery, church leaders said, on Tuesday nights 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The church also operates a clothes closet, which is open Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Pastor Robert Burt at 706-988-8439.
