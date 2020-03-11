•Rogers Baptist Church, 1890 Rogers Church Road, Commerce, (Madison County) will have revival services, Sunday, March 22, through Thursday, March 26. The Sunday night service will be at 6:30 p.m. and Monday through Thursday night services will be at 7 p.m. There will be a different speaker each night and music from several choirs. “Please come worship and seek revival individually and for our nation,” Pastor Barry Bray said.
•Community Baptist Church, Hwy. 174, Danielsville, will have a singing featuring Dixie Jubliee Sunday, March 29, at 6 p.m. The church will also have revival services Sunday, April 5, through Wednesday, April 8. Sunday’s service will be at 6 p.m. and the Monday – Wednesday night services will be at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Rev. Bill Stacy.
•The Men of Ila prayer group will not meet this month due to the Ila Restaurant not being open for business on the usually scheduled Sunday morning.
•David's Home Church will have a singing on Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m. Featured performers will be “Tugalo Holler.” The church is located at 1132 David's Home Church Road.
•Erastus Christian Church, 2050 Neese Commerce Road, will have a “Calendar Tea” Sunday, March 15, 3 to 5 p.m. Church officials say this event is for all ages and for both men and women. “We will have 12 tables set up and each one will represent a different month,” organizers said. “They will be decorated for an event that happens in that month. We will have food at each table. Come and join us for fun, food and fellowship.” Donations are appreciated, organizers noted. For more information, call or text Martha at 706-340-3497.
•Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church 5560 Commerce Road, Ila, will have Easter Lenten prayer services at 5:45 p.m. on the following Wednesdays; March 11, 18, 25 and April 1 and 8. Regular services are on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, will host its annual pork barbecue Saturday, April 25, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sanford Community Center, 6469 Nowhere Road. A bake sale sponsored by the United Methodist Women will also take place that day. Barbecue ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children ages 5 and under eat free and all take out is $10. For more information, call Rita Stephens at 706-543-1639 or text Laura Ingram at 479-283-2090.
•Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6625 Nowhere Road, Hull, will hold the following services during Lent: Palm Sunday, April 5 at 10 a.m. followed by a hot dog lunch and Easter egg hunt for the kids; Good Friday service April 10 at 6:30 p.m.; Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday, April 12, at 7 a.m., followed by breakfast at the church and an Easter Cantata on Easter Sunday at 10 a.m.
•Gordon's Chapel UMC, Hull, will hold its monthly food giveaway and clothes closet on the following Fridays in 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. The dates are March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. “These food giveaways and clothes giveaways are held for those who are in need of food for their immediate family,” church leaders said. “Please note that all food and clothes distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis and that it is fully funded by Gordon's Chapel UMC. For food distribution, Gordon’s Chapel works in coordination with the NEGA Food Bank.” The food bank is held at the Sanford Community Center, 6495 Nowhere Road and the clothes closet is held in the green building next to the community center.
•Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, distributes free food and clothes to those in need on the fourth Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The dates for 2020 are: March 25, April 22, May 27, June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. For more information, call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
•Colbert United Methodist Church has a monthly food bank distribution time to the third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Anyone in need of food living in Colbert, Comer, Hull, Ila, Danielsville, Carlton, or Winterville is welcome, organizers said. The church is located at 65 N. Second Street behind First Madison Bank. "For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me." Matthew 25:35
•The Madison County Ministerial Association’s regular meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 9 a.m. at the Ila Restaurant in Ila. Organizers say all ministers are invited to join them as they discuss ways to minister to the people of Madison County. For more information, call Pastor Glenn Guest at 706-783-5942.
•Brockton Road Baptist Church, 2675 Brockton Road, Jefferson, holds a clothes closet each Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. All clothes are clean and free, church leaders said. The church serves all surrounding counties. The church pastor is Brother Karl Mealor and the phone number is 706-367-5801.
•Crosspoint Church sponsors “Hope for the Hungry” the third Monday of each month at Little Light from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aaron Brown Road, just off Wildcat Bridge Road in the Harrison Community. For more information, call 706-768-2178.
•Comer Baptist Church, 2054 Main Street, Comer, hosts There is Hope for the Hungry food ministry the fourth Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with food, clothing and a meal. The meal begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 706-783-5533.
•Danielsville Baptist Church hosts “Celebrate Recovery,” a program for implementing Christ-centered recovery, church leaders said, on Tuesday nights 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The church also operates a clothes closet, which is open Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Pastor Robert Burt at 706-988-8439.
