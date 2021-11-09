Comer Baptist Church is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal to all Madison County residents in need Thursday, Nov. 25.
The meal will be drive-through pick-up or delivery only this year.
“We request no one leave their vehicles,” organizers said.
Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Call the church office at 706-783-5533 and leave your name, address and a valid call-back number.
All reservations must be in by Monday, Nov. 22.
“Please limit requests to one meal per person per family,” organizers said.
