The Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church bell/chime is working again.
“Back in the early nineties, the church had to stop using our bell for safety reasons,” said church leaders. “You know there are many different areas of need in a church that have to be addressed. The bell tower safety was one of the concerns that had to be placed on the back burner, then Covid happened. As you know, it made finding all the parts we needed and the people it took to complete the task almost impossible, when trying to ring an old almost 800-pound bell ring safely.”
John Norton and Joe Griffith, two elders of the church, remained constant in finding the right bell company, CP Bell Company out of Johns Island,SC and Georgia Electrical Company.
“These companies made our Sunday morning chimes sound again, in all of their glory!” said church leaders. “The congregation is ecstatic as the ringing of the bell begins our special church service. Come join us at Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church in Ila, Georgia to hear the most beautiful chiming in our area of Madison County as we worship God.”
