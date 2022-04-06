Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.