Freedom Church of God and The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will provide a free food box to those in need (must be present to receive box) on June 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the church, located at 3428 Neese Commerce Road.
“Volunteers are welcome and appreciated and should arrive at 9 a.m. to help set up,” organizers said. Food is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers ask that recipients not arrive before 9 a.m. as the parking lot will be closed. “Gloves, masks and social distancing will be enforced,” organizers added.
For more information, call Jimmy 706-789-2102.
