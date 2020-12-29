Moon’s Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert, will distribute free food boxes to families in need on the third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The dates for distribution are: Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 17 and Dec. 22.
“…For those who are hungry shall hunger no more.” 1 Samuel 2:5. Call 706-795-2063 or go to www.moonsgrovebaptist.com.
