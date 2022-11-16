The motorcycles rolled through Madison County Saturday for a good cause.
The 19th-annual Madison County Public Safety Toy Ride was held Nov. 12 beginning and ending at Madison County Memorial Park in Danielsville. There was also a corn hole tournament in the old Danielsville gym.
All proceeds from the event go to the Madison County Food Bank to help needy kids in the county have a good Christmas.
Event organizer Brenan Baird, the county’s 911 director, said the fundraising effort had about $8,000 prior to Saturday’s event and increased it to roughly $14,000.
“From the food and the raffles and several donations, we got $6,650 on Saturday, and that’s not including the corn hole money, which hasn’t been counted yet,” said Baird Monday.
Twenty four riders participated in Saturday’s Toy Ride.
