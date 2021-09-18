Madison County 4-H will co-host a Rivers Alive litter cleanup Oct. 23 in partnership with Keep Madison County Beautiful (KMCB).
Volunteers will meet in a central location of the South Fork Branch in Colbert from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. starting at the clearing of land marked with event sign. The event is limited to 20 participants. Volunteers should call 706-795-2281 to register in advance.
Rivers Alive is Georgia’s annual volunteer waterway cleanup event that targets all waterways in the state, including streams, rivers, lakes, beaches and wetlands. The mission of Rivers Alive is to create awareness of and involvement in the preservation of Georgia’s water resources. Rivers Alive is held annually each fall and is a program of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division Outreach Program.
