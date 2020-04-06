Madison County 4-H and Extension services continue online despite the shutdown caused by COVID-19.
“The closing of local governmental and school offices does not mean that staff members are not hard at work for you, the residents of Madison County,” said Extension officials. “The Madison County 4-H, through the support of the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, are tuned in for our youth, especially now, offering new innovative, educational programs during the mandated social distancing due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.”
Susan Goldman, 4-H County Extension Agent, said 4-H has taken its programming online.
“For example, our poultry judging junior and senior teams that was meeting locally at the Extension office are now hosting two weekly virtual lessons, practice competitions and games weekly through an online platform,” she said.
Deborah Wofford, County Extension 4-H Program Assistant said, “Madison County 4-H ‘County Council’, ‘Project SAFE BB’, ‘Archery’, and ‘Shotgun’ Teams, ‘Horse Judging and Hippology, and ‘Virtual District Project Achievement’ have all encouraged individual practices, offered virtual challenges and activities, as well provided packets for pick up and study. Madison County 4-H will have students competing in a Virtual DPA with their video-taped demonstrations this upcoming week.”
In addition to local programs, youth can also participate in programs offered online by other Extension offices in the state. Right now, most of the statewide 4-H online activities and trainings are available for everyone, regardless of location they’re offered. For example, several area youth are participating on Wednesdays in a “Plugged into 4-H” (http://bit.ly/PluggedIn4H) hosted by various County 4-H and the ”Digital Leadership” program offered by neighboring Jackson County 4-H and meets on Mondays and Thursday afternoons: (https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10101486112955152&set=gm.10157094907796408&type=3&eid=ARCLkpVLaQ1mqsARNIcGwC0Ai9V_C6riWIv3hQ5IeIg0RocH8s20W2s--rXKdga9zNZd7JQa7gozkukN&ifg=1)
Clayton Adams, Madison County 4-H’er, has been taking full advantage of many local online 4-H activities including local ”County Council,” “Poultry Judging” and “Digital Leadership.” Just in one day, due to COVID-19, he was able to participate in four 4-H ongoing activities throughout day, which would have been unheard of without the new online possibilities.
“The ‘McKinley 4-H STEAM Project Club’ has allowed me to conduct several experiments that would not have had the time to do normally and to meet with friends in the Atlanta area,” said Adams.
The link for this weekly club that meets on Mondays is: (https://www.facebook.com/McKinleys-4-H-STEAM-Project-Club-100991908208672/?modal=admin_todo_tour).
“One such experiment, ‘Water Cycle in a Bag,’ helped me be to able to see the entire water cycle, like I learned about in Elementary School, contained in a simple ziplock bag,” said Adams.
Carole Knight, Madison County Extension Co-Coordinator hosts the weekly blog with Extension happenings such as these.
“Madison County Extension understands the need for families to help youth enjoy their learning experiences through fun and safe online activities,” said Knight.
Check out the Extension website with links to activities, guides and more for youth with lessons you can do at home: (https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/madison/4-h-youth-development/madison-county-out-of-school-resources.html). The website offers inks to activities, guides and more for ages toddler through teen. This site includes lessons you can do at home. Travel around on the website and you will find community service, newsletters, and more Georgia Extension is also hosting timely Thursday Webinars to help the general public. For more information on the next webinar, contact the office at 706-795-2281.
Officials also said UGA Extension “has a huge treasure trove of resources besides those above for youth” for families, farmers, local governments, businesses and more.
“Now is a good time to explore new learning opportunities or find resources to help you navigate today’s uncertainties,” officials said. “Even though our office closed, please know that we are still working remotely for you out of our homes. We are here to help you by connecting you to the many resources of our land grant university such as the ‘COVID-19 Emergency’ resources: https://extension.uga.edu/topic-areas/timely-topics/emergencies.html.”
Local leaders added that Madison County Extension “is here to help you whether it be with 4-H and other youth, improving your homes and your health, agriculture needs or just staying safe.”
“Our phone messages, mail and emails are being picked up daily,” Extension leaders said. “Our local lab samples are still being run at the UGA lab and you can still drop off samples regularly. Please do not hesitate to call our number at 706-795-2281 and leave message for one of our staff or email us at uge1191@uga.edu today!”
