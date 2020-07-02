Madison County 4-H has invited local 4-H’ers to sign up for special programs recently highlighted on their website:
•That site address is https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/madison/4-h-youth-development.html
•Elise Sparks, Madison County 4-H’er and Cheryl Varnadoe, Madison County 4-H Volunteer, detailed the upcoming Challenge Bowl contest that is much like “Chopped!” Check out Madison County 4-H Challenge Bowl at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3sWLRN-1jo This video also promoted past dish successes including the 2018 Madison County Master 4-H team Co-captains Parker Varnadoe and Tiger Rupers, Kaylie Goldman and Alyssa Goldman. Sixth through twelfth graders interested in being a part of this group can practice cooking with the group on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Their meetings are virtual now and in person later. Call 706-795-2281 to sign up.
•Sophie Merka, Madison County 4-H’er, has been busy this spring making masks for others. She invites 4-H’ers and adults to view her video on how to make the masks and recruits help in making more masks. Sewing machines and all needed items are at the 4-H office if you want to drop by and make a mask. Masks made will be donated to health professionals. For more information or to donate funds to Madison County 4-H for Sophie’s Mask Making Project, call 706-795-2281. https://youtu.be/3PM7DEKDhgg
•Clayton Adams recently created a video highlighting the Uncle Remus museum and stories, and can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/D-429qygfUg for anyone to watch. He talks about planning a trip to the Uncle Remus museum after restrictions ease up more and the museum itself opens up again. For more information, watch the video in the link provided above and call the 4-H office to sign up for the tour.
Once you watch the video, you’ll see there is a Kahoot challenge issued out to those willing to participate; it is to be finished by July 14. Visit https://kahoot.it/challenge/01965461?challenge-id=496ea381-71b5-40b6-bf1d-f5215634e9f6_1592431541872.
Contact Madison County 4-H at 706-795-2281 or come visit the office at 97 Sunset Drive in Danielsville for more information about these activities or for other ways that to get involved. Or visit ://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/madison/4-h-youth-development.html
