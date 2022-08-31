The Comer Lions Club’s Madison County Fair is set for Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. The fair is a special tradition that takes place each fall in the beautiful town of Comer. The Lions Club members generously give their time and energy to make this hometown event, which has taken place for the last 74 years, a delight to the people from the Northeast Georgia area.
Hundreds of exhibits and twelve community fair booths will be entered in the fair this year. The Comer Lions Club sponsors ribbons and prize money. Those placing first, second or third place win premium prizes for their winning entries in the amounts of $5, $4 and $3 respectively. Youth and adults will be judged separately. Every effort will be taken to protect items, but the Lions Club cannot be held responsible for loss or damage to entries. Those interested in entering a craft, canned good, sewing, crochet, knitting, or artwork should read and pay close attention to the following rules that have undergone specific changes this year.
Check in for exhibits will be Thursday, Sept. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. or Friday, Sept. 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. Exhibits must be dropped off on these two days as judging will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. Exhibits should stay all week and may be picked up the end of the fair. Pick up will only be Sunday, Oct. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. Items not picked up will be held at the Madison County Extension Office.
Fair Exhibit Tags for each entry will be available to pick up prior to Exhibit Check-in at the Madison County Extension Office starting Friday, Sept. 2 for those who wish to fill them out in advance. I look forward to leading a wonderful fair, for all of your amazing exhibits.
Division 1: Needlework Household Accessories
Class 1 – Counted Cross Stitch (Framed or unframed)
Class 2 – Printed Cross Stich (Framed or unframed)
Class 4 – Sewn Items (ex: pillow cases, organizers, toys, dolls)
Class 5 – Plastic canvas items
Class 8 – Tablecloths/runners/doileys
Class 9 – Clothing Items (Hats, shawls, sweaters, etc.)
Class 10 – Dolls and Doll Clothing
Class 15 – Dolls/Doll Clothing
Class 17 – Hand-sewn and hand-quilted
Class 18 – Machine-sewn and quilted
Class 19 – any combination of quilting
Class 20 – lap quilt/quillow/baby quilts
Class 22 – Hand or machine sewn purses
Class 28 – Jackets/top/blouse/coats
Class 31 – Drawing/Sketch
Class 32 – Photography (according to number of entries this may have additional classes such as people, landscapes, animals, etc.)
Division 7 – Craft Household Accessories
Class 34 – Ceramics or Pottery
Class 35 – Holiday Decoration
Class 36 – Macramé or weaving
Class 39 – Woodcraft (turned bowls, furniture, small items)
Class 40 – Jewelry/Hair accessories
Class 42 – Floral Arrangements
Class 43 – Trash to Treasure
Must be canned in standard canning jar according to USDA standards. Unsealed jars are disqualified.
Class 47 – Tomato Products (Sauce, Ketchup, Juice, Salsa)
Class 48 – Miscellaneous Vegetables
Class 52 – Miscellaneous Fruits
Class 54 – Sweet Cucumber Pickles
Class 55 – Miscellaneous Pickles
Class 57 – Sliced or whole Peppers
Class 59 – Apple Jam/Jelly
Class 60 – Berry Jam/Jelly (Blueberry, Strawberry, Blackberry)
Class 61 – Grape, Muscadine, Scuppernong Jam/Jelly
Class 62 – Hot Pepper Jam/Jelly
Class 63 – Miscellaneous Jams/Jellies
Class 66 – Peach Preserves
Class 67 – Strawberry Preserves
Class 68 – Pear Preserves
Class 69 – Miscellaneous Preserves
Class 71 – Miscellaneous Syrups/Fruit type Honey
Division 9 – Garden Bounty
Class 76 - Beans or peas (10-15 pods)
Class 77 - Cucumbers (3-4)
Class 81 – Tomatoes (3-5)
Class 82 - Potatoes (3-5)
Class 83 - Misc. Vegetables
Class 84 - Decorated pumpkin
Class 85 - Decorated scarecrow
Please contact Brad Averill at the Madison County Extension Office at 706-795-2281 or bradley.averill@uga.com with any questions about fair exhibits. Angie McGinnis, Madison County Fair Committee and Lions Club Member, is the contact for the commercial exhibitors, vendors, and livestock. Angie McGinnis may be reached at 706-795-2747.
Bradley Averill is Madison County's Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.
