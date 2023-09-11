The aim of HireSmart Cares is simple — helping kids.
The Madison County-based nonprofit has allocated $75,000 over the past two years to help youth find a brighter future by funding scholarships, construction programs, work-based learning initiatives, entrepreneurial grants and more.
Mark Lackey, the founder of HireSmart Cares alongside his wife, Anne, addressed a roomful of local educators, leaders and U.S. Congressman Rich McCormick at the Rotary Club of Madison County's weekly gathering Sept. 8. He shared the inspiration behind the nonprofit, talked of the organization's investments in kids and expressed a wish to magnify its impact, inspiring more children and teens to realize their potential.
“Our mission is equipping the next generation,” said Lackey. “We decided we needed to get out into the community, get to know what the needs are and find out how we can help.”
The Lackeys are longtime entrepreneurs who have run multiple successful businesses, including real estate and property management companies, and now HireSmart Virtual Employees, which pairs U.S. businesses with remote employees in the Philippines.
The mission of HireSmart Cares isn’t to give away money. It’s not a give-a-man-a-fish endeavor, but a “teach-a-man-to-fish” vision. Funding is directed to help children and teens help themselves, opening their eyes to new career possibilities and skill development.
There’s also a broader aim for adults: Let’s work together to make good things happen for the next generation. What tools do youth need to succeed, both literally, as in materials, and figuratively as in skills? How do we work together to build positive energy and develop an environment of success?
HireSmart has invested in both Madison and Jackson counties with those goals in mind and seeks to expand its impact in both counties and beyond.
The organization has three areas of focus: providing support for future farmers, pushing workforce development for U.S. youth and assisting the children of HireSmart’s virtual employees in the Philippines with educational opportunities.
Anne Lackey introduced her husband to the audience who enjoyed eggs, grits, and bacon at the Ila Restaurant Friday, noting that several years ago she told Mark that they were done creating new businesses. They were running seven at the time. He told her he had “one more idea.”
“He says, ‘Honey, I've got a heart, I want to change the world,’” she recalled. “’If we're going to change the world, that means we actually have to do work. And we have to empower other people to come alongside us.’”
And HireSmart Cares, a 501c3, was created.
The Lackeys made plans to provide scholarships to the children of their online employees in the Philippines. Then Typhoon Rai struck the nation in December 2021.
“We had hundreds of people that were impacted by this,” said Mark. “It took us weeks to confirm that everybody was still alive.”
The scholarships were put on hold that year and HireSmart instead assisted 31 Filipino employees whose homes had been hit, providing money for roof repair, generators, temporary housing and more.
The scholarships have resumed and HireSmart’s Filipino employees are now receiving assistance for their children to attend good schools.
“We're giving grants and scholarships in the Philippines, enabling their kids to get a better life, to make things better for them,” said Lackey. “That's what we wanted to do here in this community.”
The Lackeys, who moved from Gwinnett County to Madison County, joined the Rotary Club in Madison County, recognizing its service-oriented mission. Mark was on the interstate one day when a bumper sticker caught his eye: “No Farms, No Food.”
“This made an impression on me,” he said. “To the extent that we started doing some research and started getting some ideas and decided we needed to help the youth here in this community.”
Mark started making connections and inquiring about needs. He thanked those Friday who helped steer HireSmart in useful directions, including Anna Strickland, Cindy Jones, Sarah Waldrop, Bo Boykin and Jake Slusher.
HireSmart has since committed funds to local youth in a variety of ways. If a local teen is starting a business, HireSmart is there to help. For instance, the organization provided a grant to Olivia Braswell for a milk machine for her Proverbs 31 Homestead soap-making business.
“I’m very thankful for [HireSmart’s] generosity and I know it was the Lord who placed them in my path,” said Braswell.
HireSmart helped fund Thomas Lord’s two 10’ by 16’ greenhouses for his business, Frog Produce, which stands for “Farm Raised, Organically Grown.” Lord talked about how the business helped him understand more than just the challenges of hydroponics. He learned about budgeting and planning.
“It’s taught me a wide variety of life skills that I wouldn’t have otherwise thought about,” said Lord.
HireSmart has funded the Madison County Shark Tank competition the past two years for teen entrepreneurs who aim to start a business. Winners have earned grants of $2,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 for third to help them actually start a business.
Madison County High School graduate Masi Gaither used Shark Tank money to expand Hitchcock Confectionary Candles.
"My biggest seller is my banana pudding,” said Gaither. “My second-best seller is strawberry cheesecake. And then I have brownies."
When Madison and Jackson County hold their career signing days to honor students going directly into the workforce, HireSmart is there to provide funding for quality work boots from Midway Farm Supply for each signee as part of its “Foot Forward” program.
HireSmart provided a $2,500 grant to the Danielsville Elementary School Construction program, led by Anja Cleveland, where fourth and fifth graders team up on woodworking projects, such as picnic tables, birdhouses, cornhole sets and more. Mark noted that the picnic tables have a plaque and the children of the current students will be able to come back one day and say, “Hey, my mom built this” or, “My dad built this.”
Cleveland said the construction program gives students who may lack confidence in the classroom a way to shine in a new way and an expanded view of what’s possible in their future.
HireSmart is also contributing to the planned Madison County Ag Center, committing to cover 25% of the total annual animal housing costs. This will help students who don’t live on a farm with the cost of housing an animal at the ag facility, giving them more perspective on what it’s like to care for an animal and whether they want to pursue a career in ag. HireSmart is also providing grants to ag students for their travel to national agricultural events.
The organization also provides a variety of scholarships for high school seniors, with an emphasis on helping those seeking a career in agriculture. But HireSmart also aids teens in other ways, such as helping with the purchase of a set of scrubs for someone starting in the medical profession.
Mark issued a “call to action” to all on hand Friday, asking them to think of the next generation and more ways the community can empower them. HireSmart gave away free, “You Have Options” T-shirts that encourage youth to consider all of their potential career pathways, not just ones that include considerable college debt.
“We want to give these kids opportunities,” he said. “How can you help me find more ways to do that? That's the challenge I have for you. So if you've got any ideas, community partners, on helping kids learn about financial literacy, or anything about entrepreneurship, or career skills and programs, or connecting students with companies for workforce development they need, please let us know.”
HireSmart urges all to think of local service, whether it’s joining an organization such as the Rotary Club that spearheads a variety of projects, or finding volunteer opportunities to help children or those in need. Mark and Anne Lackey say your time is every bit as valuable as your money.
And if you have an idea for a service opportunity for HireSmart Cares, email Info@HireSmartCares.org.
