Madison County’s Amanda “A.J.” Haynes recently published a novel, “Almost Home.” In this interview, Haynes talks about what inspired the book, the process of writing it and what she hopes readers will take from reading her novel.
What is the book about?
The steamship Sultana explosion remains the worst maritime disaster for the loss of life in U.S. history. Most casualties were paroled prisoners of the war recently released from the notorious Confederate prisons in Andersonville, Georgia, and Cahaba, Alabama. After surviving the horrors of the Civil War and the atrocities of Southern prisoner camps, our American heroes were “Almost Home” when disaster struck the Steamship Sultana killing over 1,200 Union soldiers.
Based on true events, we follow the journeys of Commander of Camp Sumter Prison - Henry Wirz, Sultana steamship Captain - Cass Mason, and two young Ohio soldiers - Richard White and Thad Lewis through the war and explore their struggles, accomplishments, and growth as human beings. Each man is “Almost Home” when the tumultuous events of the war forever alter their lives.
My book has something for everyone: war, spirituality, romance, coming of age, survival and much more.
Why did you want to write about the Sultana?
When visiting the National Prisoner of War Museum and Andersonville National Cemetery in South Georgia, I learned about the little-known Sultana tragedy and it broke my heart. President Lincoln had just been assassinated when the Sultana exploded. The news of the assassination and the hunt for John Wilkes Booth and the conspirators overshadowed the Sultana disaster.
How long did it take to write the book?
It took three and a half years to complete. I work full time as a compliance manager at a pharmaceutical company in Athens and spend a lot of my time gardening in the summer. I learned so much about U.S. history from my research and met many interesting people. There is an association called Descendants of the Sultana that meet every April on the anniversary of the Sultana disaster. My husband and I went to one of their annual meetings that was held in Helena, Arkansas where the overloaded Sultana had stopped the morning before she exploded.
What do your friends and family think about you becoming an author?
They are proud of me for seeing it through to completion. I’m sure they got tired of me always wanting to talk about the Sultana and telling them what I had learned each day from my research. My high school English teachers will be the most surprised because I was not the best student. I’m sure there are grammatical and punctuation errors, but I did my best to remain historically accurate. I did take one liberty though. In order to weave Athens’ double-barreled cannon into the book, I tell the story that the cannon was fired at Stoneman’s Raiders at the battle of Barber Creek. In reality, the cannon was only fired to alert the citizens and the home guard, it was not in the battle.
What do you want your readers to gain from reading your book?
I want readers to learn from our collective past and be students of history. History shows us how our nation became what it is today. It also teaches us our mistakes as a society and if we pay attention and learn from our mistakes, we have hope for the future.
Is there a sequel in the works?
I am studying about the reconstruction years following the Civil War and events that led to a mass western migration of former slaves now referred to as the Exodusters. I think some of my characters in Almost Home would have joined this movement. So, maybe yes, there will be a sequel.
How can I get a book?
Almost Home by A. J. Haynes is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and all eBook retailers. I will at the pavilion at Madison County Memorial park in Danielsville this Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive by if you would like to meet me and purchase a book for $30 cash or check. Social distancing will be practiced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.