The “Keep It Simple” Al-Anon Family Group meets at noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the 24th Street Club in Room 2.
The 24th Street Club is located at 150 Collins Industrial Boulevard, Athens.
There is also a zoom link for the meetings for those wishing to attend virtually. The meeting code is 766 175 860 and the password is KISAFG.
For more information, call 706-540-1320.
