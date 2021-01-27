An AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) team consisting of five members is providing trail maintenance and infrastructure improvements to the Camp Kiwanis campsite through Feb. 19.
“Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta’s (BGCMA) mission is to save and change the lives of children and teens, especially those who need it most, by providing a safe, positive and engaging environment and programs that prepare and inspire them to achieve Great Futures,” organizers said. “BGCMA is partnered with Camp Kiwanis, which is a year-round camp that provides a joyful, challenging outdoor experience to the youth served by BGCMA.”
For more information or to schedule a visit at the project site, contact Sarah Spilinek, community relations representative, at 402-831-0735 or sarah.spilinek.26b@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.