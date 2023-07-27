1) No intake numbers for June at this point.

2) Madison County Government has stepped up starting this May by contributing all vendor fees from the weekly Danielsville farmers market to MOAS. By the end of the first 5 weeks, amounts have totaled over $2,000! Many thanks to the board members and volunteers who have come out to staff our table at the market. Be sure to stop by on Saturdays this summer from 8 to noon if you are in the downtown Danielsville neighborhood. Lots of good shopping!

