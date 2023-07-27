1) No intake numbers for June at this point.
2) Madison County Government has stepped up starting this May by contributing all vendor fees from the weekly Danielsville farmers market to MOAS. By the end of the first 5 weeks, amounts have totaled over $2,000! Many thanks to the board members and volunteers who have come out to staff our table at the market. Be sure to stop by on Saturdays this summer from 8 to noon if you are in the downtown Danielsville neighborhood. Lots of good shopping!
3) Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament at the Highland Walk Golf Course is rapidly approaching August 28. We have eight registered teams and 14 sponsors as of this posting. Pass the word along to any golfing friends. All who have participated in this tournament will tell you it’s a great day on a challenging course, with trophies, raffles, drawings and lunch prepared by The Butt Hutt. To sign up or see the flyer, go to www.moaspets.com.
4) The story for the month of June is about our MOAS-raised sisters we call “The Golden Girls:” Blanche, Dorthy, Rose and Sophia. They arrived as newborns to the shelter February 11 and therefore had been growing up completely under our care for their entire lives. They played, grumbled and tumbled around in the dog yards together like any bunch of baby sisters and grew up with only the training our staff were able to provide during spare times and outside activity times. While they were very friendly and loved people they were not always the best behaved pups when it came time for meet and greets with prospective owners. We became a little concerned about their ‘adaptability’ as time went on. Then one by one adoptive parents appeared: Dorthy on April 30, Rose and Sophia on May 27 and Blanche finishing up on June 4.
Please share these highlights with friends in person or on your social media sites.
And it looks like ‘’full capacity’’ is the rule of the day this summer. So, if you have a friend or colleague from anywhere looking to adopt or foster, send them to MOAS. There are many adorable, adoptable pets under our roof, some not listed yet on the website!
Stay cool and many thanks as always for your continued support!
Kathryn Miller is the membership coordinator for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
