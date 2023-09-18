Pet of the Month

Hopper

 Photo submitted

1) In August MOAS took in a total of 181 dogs and cats. There were also 45 returned from foster homes, not counted in the total. There were 171 adoptions, 54 transferred to rescues and 6 reclaimed by the owners for a total of 231 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes. There were also 38 pets going out to foster homes, (not counted in the total out safe).

2) The Danielsville farmers market has been crowded and lots of fun all summer. We certainly hope to see it again next year. Thank you to county officials, vendors and shoppers. We raised about $4,900 for the shelter over the course of the summer. A special thanks as well to the board members and volunteers who came out to staff our table at the market.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.