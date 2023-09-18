1) In August MOAS took in a total of 181 dogs and cats. There were also 45 returned from foster homes, not counted in the total. There were 171 adoptions, 54 transferred to rescues and 6 reclaimed by the owners for a total of 231 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes. There were also 38 pets going out to foster homes, (not counted in the total out safe).
2) The Danielsville farmers market has been crowded and lots of fun all summer. We certainly hope to see it again next year. Thank you to county officials, vendors and shoppers. We raised about $4,900 for the shelter over the course of the summer. A special thanks as well to the board members and volunteers who came out to staff our table at the market.
3) The fourth annual Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament at the Highland Walk Golf Course raised a record amount this year — over $10,000. We ended up having 22 teams competing for first, second, third place trophies, plus Closest to the Pin and Long Drive awards. We had over 30 sponsors, plus gift cards and donated items given away in drawings. Once again the Butt Hutt provided a delicious lunch.
4) The story for the month of August is about Hopper. But I think the story for this month is really highlighting our staff here at MOAS and the heartfelt effort they routinely take to find homes for these animals in their care. Hopper is a 2.5 year old pitbull terrier mix. He had come to the shelter at least 3 different times--all intentional surrenders. The last time he came back he was in rough shape, with extreme separation anxiety. As space has been tight for shelters all across the country this year we were very sad to see him be returned so many times This makes it difficult to find a rescue or foster home. Fortunately on the day after his arrival a kennel became available due to another adoption. Staff went into full advocate mode. He was made pet of the week with a photo in the local newspaper. Thanks to staff record keeping we had the name of a couple who had fallen in love with Hopper. They were notified and he has now been adopted by this couple. Way to go team MOAS!
And as cooler mornings are showing up, we wish all you members a healthy and happy start to the fall season.
Kathryn Miller is the membership coordinator for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.