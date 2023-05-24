The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter took in 201 dogs and cats in April. There were 63 adoptions, 36 transferred to rescues, 60 going to foster homes and seven reclaimed by the owners for a total of 166 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes.
With an annual budget of around $800,000 we take fundraisers very seriously here at the shelter. Here are a few from April and first of May.
a) We held another big yard sale at MOAS which was another big success bringing in $2,700. For those of you who were there, you know how many great deals were to be had. We were also able to work together with the Madison County Library to donate our unsold items to their yard sale, which was held April 14.
b) Open House at the Soldiers of the Seas Distillery: The MOAS table was loaded and we sold T-shirts and tumbles in addition to receiving many generous donations from attendees. We had wonderful weather for this family friendly event with music, and lots of room for everyone to visit, enjoying some springtime fellowship.
c) A big shout out to our now sleep-deprived volunteers who drove to Connecticut transporting 31 dogs to waiting homes and foster families. This event is one of our biggest fundraisers, (over $8,000). It's a huge endeavor requiring lots of planning, care and coordination, and it certainly paid off as most of our traveling pets found homes in families in the northeast .
d) Marigold Festival. More to come on that event next month!
4) Pet of the month is little man Pogo! Pogo was a tiny newborn kitten who came under our care the day he was born. His umbilical cord was wrapped around his right back leg so he was taken to Royston Animal Hospital where the leg had to be amputated. Undaunted MOAS found rescue parents who carefully bottle fed him and took care of his operated leg. It was touch and go at the beginning, but now staff member Jana describes him as a Mama's boy, and a spunky, feisty, little lovable elf who is getting around just fine. He's begun weaning off his bottle this month, (May) and will be ready for a new home soon after that.
Kathryn Miller is the membership coordinator for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.