The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter took in 201 dogs and cats in April. There were 63 adoptions, 36 transferred to rescues, 60 going to foster homes and seven reclaimed by the owners for a total of 166 pets finding permanent homes or safe temporary homes.

With an annual budget of around $800,000 we take fundraisers very seriously here at the shelter. Here are a few from April and first of May.

