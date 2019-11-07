Turkey’s may be lying low this time of year but the Madison County Senior Center is ready for another month full of fun activities and outings.
October was a fun-filled month and we ended it in style with a Halloween costume contest. Marian Bryson took the prize for overall winner of the contest as fashionable hippie from the 60s. Barbara Shelton took the prize for most creative costume as a broken doll. We had two honorable mention winners, Genelle Harper as the funniest heifer and Julia Sanford as the cutest queen bee.
In November, we have several fun activities planned. Myra Cunneen will also be joining us throughout the month for all of your cosmetology needs. We will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day but join us Nov. 12 when we will honor our veterans and invite one of our members and fellow military service personnel to take the microphone and tell us a story of their days in the military. We will have a special musical performance by our gospel duet on Nov. 9. Tai Chi continues the second and fourth Thursday of the month at 10 a.m. We have senior stretch at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Nov. 22, the center will offer a painting class at 10 a.m. where we will paint a Christmas canvas to take home. The cost is $5 for non-members and $3 for members. As always we have bingo most every Friday. Be sure to join us for our potluck Thanksgiving Luncheon on Nov. 26.
Goodie Alert! Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Nov. 22. We will host a public bake sale and quilt raffle. Tickets for the raffle are only $1. We’ll raffle off three beautiful handmade quilts made by the ladies of our crafting group. Don’t spend all day cooking dessert for Thanksgiving when you’ll already be so busy preparing the main course. Come to the senior center and purchase a variety of homemade goodies to serve your family. We’ll have cookies, cakes, pies and more Thursday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
As always, the senior center members will take an outing this month. On Nov. 8, we will travel to Athens and have lunch at China Star Buffet. Our center will be closed Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving.
Good things are happening here! Don’t be left out! Call us anytime at 706-795-6250, or come by Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for more information. You can also check us out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors/ to learn more about what we are up to, our services and how to get involved. We have several volunteer opportunities and would love to hear from anyone regardless of age.
Jennifer Lastinger is the activity director for the Madison County Senior Center.
