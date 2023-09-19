“Shalom y’all.”
Shalom, a Hebrew word, translates to hello, peace and goodbye. When combined with the common Southern saying, “hey y’all,” it becomes a welcoming greeting that bridges Jewish and Southern cultures.
That greeting is at the root of a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Hull, ran by Kat Lombardi and her husband John.
Lombardi says the welcoming and warm energy of “Shalom Y’all” greeted her when she would visit her Jewish grandparents’ home in Athens as a child and she wants that same energy to greet animals and humans alike at the sanctuary. That’s where she came up with the name — Shalom Y’all Peace Project (SYPP).
SYPP has been a 501c3 nonprofit for nearly two years and a rescue for almost four years. The 19-acre sanctuary includes multiple small barns and a medical building is in the works.
The sanctuary rescues pigs from displacement, exploitation, abuse and neglect.
Lombardi says people don’t realize that pigs are prone to abuse or neglect and don’t know that mini pigs are a common pet.
“Mini pigs and farm pigs are overbred and their populations are spilling into the wild contributing to the feral problem,” she says about the issues facing pigs. “Because they are considered a nuisance as well as livestock for consumption, the door to violence against them seems to remain wide open. Where there’s not necessarily active violence in some abuse cases, the neglect is almost too much to bear.”
The sanctuary is home to about 60 residents rescued from those types of cases and others are adopted out to good homes where they are better suited for a smaller group or one pig environment.
The background stories of the residents vary. Yentl, the first pig rescued, came from a place overwhelmed with piglets. She inspired Lombardi to rescue more pigs like her who need refuge. Then there’s Mr. P, who came to the sanctuary with open wounds on his back, overgrown tusks and hooves and skin disease. Lombardi says when they went to rescue Mr. P, they found a property filled with the stench of death, dead chickens, trash and flies. Lombardi adds that Mr. P’s 4x8 chain-link pen was at a chicken house on the property and had nothing but feathers and poop for a bed.
“It took so much time and so much rehabilitation, but he is so happy and so loving,” she notes about the sanctuary’s progress to help Mr. P. “He is 16 and he won’t be here for much longer, but I will make every minute I have left count.
The aim for SYPP is to bring peace to animals like Yentl and Mr. P and give them a safe haven to live out the rest of their lives. SYPP aims to treat those animals as sentient beings with a purpose and a place to call their own.
Lombardi connects that theme of healing and peace to “yirah,” the Hebrew word for awe. She says we always connect the idea of awe to the most obvious things, like the seven world wonders or snowflakes under a microscope, but she wants to connect awe to the uncanny ability for exploited and abused animals to heal.
She says another component of that awe is the ability for animals to help heal humans by connecting and cultivating bonds, which when nurtured and cared for properly can be good for the environment.
“People have laughed at us saying we are ‘saving bacon,’ but if people knew the connections they could build with these animals and how many misconceptions there are about them I think they’d eat their words.”
That connection SYPP aims to build through community outreach too.
Besides being a place for people to heal and see another side of farm animals, Lombardi says the organization is working to build upon resources to help the community. Animal-based donations are distributed to local and nearby organizations based on their specific needs. SYPP has also helped a handful of people with food donations for humans and animals but would like to be able to do it more consistently and with a bigger network of people. SYPP would like to continue donating to those unable to make it to food pantries and free markets. They would also like to help those who can’t afford pet supplies, so they won’t feel forced to surrender their pets to the animal shelter.
SYPP also provides local youth the opportunity to earn probationary hours by volunteering and working with the animals, which includes socializing the animals and learning their stories.
SYPP seeks volunteers from the general community too, Lombardi adds.
“We don’t really have volunteers that often, but we’d like for that to change. We’d like to be a part of the community to help open and hopefully change minds, but also maybe heal some hearts.”
For more information about the sanctuary, visit the website at shalomyallranch.org.
