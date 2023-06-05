Colbert is home to the red cannas, but soon it will also be home to a small farm animal sanctuary at 151 Mitchell Farm Rd.
“Where everyone has a safe place” seems to be the mantra for Vincent’s Place, a 501c3 nonprofit aiming to be a haven for both animals and humans alike.
The sanctuary, currently in its building stages, is designed to be a “happily ever after home” for goats and other small farm animals with special needs, as well as those rescued from abuse, neglect and abandonment.
The sanctuary is willing to take animals from anywhere as long as it has the ability and as long as it can get help with transport. Many animals will likely come from animal control or via referral from other sanctuaries.
“I believe that every living being deserves compassion and I want to be able to offer that to some of the ones that may not receive that in your everyday setting,” founder Heather Santerineross said. “I want to give them their absolute best life and a long happy, healthy life would be a gift to anyone. I just want to pay that forward, I guess, and give that to every animal that I am able to.”
Santerineross also sees the sanctuary as a safe place for humans, as she plans to offer free animal therapy to veterans and people with disabilities.
She has the sanctuary’s namesake, Vincent Van Goat, to thank for the inspiration.
In 2019, she met the baby goat at Sweet Olive Farm in Winterville. There she helped raise him for a year as a volunteer.
Santerineross, who has fibromyalgia and suffers from chronic pain, soon realized the legitimacy of animal therapy.
“There were days that my pain was like a 12 on that little 1-to-10 scale and I would just put my blanket out in the pasture and I would lay with Vincent,” she said. “He would lay with me and in those moments, I could forget my pain. Even if it's just for a moment, anyone who suffers from chronic pain knows that any reprieve from that is miraculous.”
Being with Vincent provided an escape from her pain and that’s something she wants to pay forward to other people.
“I experienced it and I definitely want to pay that forward to the community,” she continued. “I'm really looking forward to not only helping the animals that need sanctuary, but also helping people who just need that little uplift, that little bit of joy and a little bit of peace if I can provide that.”
She has contacted Wounded Warriors and Military Veterans of Georgia about starting a therapy program at the sanctuary.
Any therapy would be on the animals’ own terms as it is their home, though she noted that farm animals are like dogs and cats and do enjoy socialization.
There are also plans for tours and open volunteer days to allow people to learn about the residents’ stories.
In other community plans, Santerineross would also like to work with the veterinary programs at the University of Georgia and other area schools to allow students the opportunity to gain field experience in animal behavior and health training.
“I want this to be something that is a part of the community and supports the community and I just kind of want us to all help each other out,” she said. “I think the world would be a better place if we all just helped each other out.”
“I'm really looking forward to it all coming together and just being able to be a sanctuary that is a safe place for the animals that need rescuing and also a safe place for the humans that need a safe place and who could benefit from just brushing our goats or snuggling with our sheep.”
PROGRESS
As a nonprofit, Vincent’s Place relies completely on donations, so timeline for completion depends on what gets donated.
Every single dollar goes to the sanctuary and the animals to make sure they get the “best everything,” and so far, Vincent’s Place has received lots of support from the community.
Athens Roofing, Perimeter Roofing, Lowe’s and V&PH Painting all contributed to getting the main barn and roof built. Several volunteers also donated their time during Memorial Day weekend to prep the area around the barn.
“It’s incredible how supportive the community has been so far,” Santerineross said. “The kindness of strangers so far has been amazing and incredible.”
“It's just so amazing the amount of compassion and support that I just hope that we continue to go on this path and have people who support us and believe in us,” she added.
“It's just really wonderful to see it all coming together,” she said about the building progression, which at this time includes the painting and caulking of the main barn. Soon the barn also needs gutters, electricity, water, stalls and supplies.
The barn isn’t the only thing needed to open, as the sanctuary also needs a food shed, supply shed, quarantine barn and an emergency vet fund set aside for each animal.
The quarantine barn is especially crucial because of the sanctuary’s thirty-day quarantine policy for all intakes to be monitored by veterinarians and kept separate from existing residents to ensure biosecurity.
The quarantine barn could also allow Vincent’s Place to help rescues even when at capacity, Santerineross shared. The quarantine barn could house animals temporarily before animals move on to their forever homes at other sanctuaries that have permanent space. Animals could also spend the night in the quarantine barn getting food and shelter before moving on in their transport journeys, while their human drivers are able to do the same at the home next to the sanctuary.
Santerineross said the sanctuary’s completion is “definitely going to happen” and expects to house animals as soon as everything is set in place.
“Once we have all of those steps, then we can hit the ground running and just start putting some love and compassion and kindness out there. I think the world is kind of a little short on those things these days, so I'm looking forward to being able to spread that.”
“I feel like kindness and compassion for everyone of every species is something that is really important to help spread,” she added. “I just want everyone to know happiness and friendship and love and safety and compassion.”
For more information about the sanctuary, visit the Vincent’s Place Facebook page, or website at http://www.vincentsplace.org.
