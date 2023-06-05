Colbert is home to the red cannas, but soon it will also be home to a small farm animal sanctuary at 151 Mitchell Farm Rd.

“Where everyone has a safe place” seems to be the mantra for Vincent’s Place, a 501c3 nonprofit aiming to be a haven for both animals and humans alike.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.