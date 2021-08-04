The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”
Chino, a 3-year-old neutered orange tabby male kitty, is the shelter’s “Cat of the Week.” He has been at MOAS for seven weeks.
“Chino is a very playful and friendly orange tabby,” shelter officials said. “His love for life is contagious and he will surely put a smile on your face. Chino loves playing with his toys, lounging in the ‘catio’ and getting lots of love and pets from staff and anyone who stops by to see him. He gets along well with all the other cats he is currently living with. Come meet this wonderful, playful kitty.”
Chino’s adoption fee is $65 and includes his neuter, vaccinations, deworming and negative SNAP test. A microchip can be added for $10. To see a video of Chino, go https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzQGAzyRph0. Call 706-795-2868 for more information or to schedule a visit.
Freida, a spayed female adult dog, is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”
“Freida is a super happy dog despite everything she has likely been through,” shelter officials said. “She is always smiling and wants to play, and will be sure to bring joy to your family. She is fearless and will brave any situation, including going to the slides in the yard. At first, she wasn't really into snuggling because she was probably on her own for a while, but now she loves attention from humans, especially if you are willing to play with her favorite toys. Freida came in as a stray and was rough around the edges. But she is really turned around here at the shelter and she is ready for her ‘furever’ family! She may be selective with other dogs and likely does not do well with cats, but we can always do a meet and greet to make sure she is good for your family. Bring this ball of joy into your life today.”
To see a video of Freida, go: https://youtu.be/PLIGgCSmpUs. Her adoption fee is $100 and includes her spay, vaccinations, deworming, negative heartworm test and a microchip. To meet Freida, or for more information, call MOAS at 706-795-2868.
