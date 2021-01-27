The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) was forced to cancel its January vaccine clinic due to rising COVID-19 concerns within the community.
However, beginning the first week of February, MOAS will offer vaccine services every Monday and Tuesday – by appointment only, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every hour on the hour.
Registration follows the same online process with the expanded hours.
“If you are interested in benefiting from these services, please consult our website at moaspets.com and click on ‘vaccine clinic’ under services,” Director Andrew Kitchens said. “If you have any additional questions, or need assistance with registration, please reach out to Sherrie Hines at boardpresident@moaspets.com.”
