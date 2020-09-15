The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) will host “Putts for Mutts, a socially-distanced scramble benefit golf tournament,” on Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Highland Walk Golf Course in Victoria Bryant State Park. All proceeds will go to benefit the shelter.
“COVID-19 has made it hard to enjoy almost all of our usual activities, including many of our favorite fundraisers,” shelter officials said in a press release. “But golf is the perfect socially-distanced activity, so we’re partnering with the great folks at Highland Walk Golf Course at Victoria Bryant State Park to bring you this golf tournament as a way to raise funds for the shelter’s homeless pets.”
This will be a traditional scramble tournament of four-person teams with a shotgun start promptly at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and all teams should plan to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.
Due to COVID-19, MOAS officials are requiring that everyone sign up in pairs or as a full four-person team with a person that you are comfortable sharing a golf cart with (e.g., someone you live with or are already in regular close contact with).
Registration is $75 per person ($150 for a pair, or $300 for a full team).
Registration includes range balls and a boxed lunch that will be delivered to all participants at their respective holes as close to noon as possible.
“We are excited to work with Highland Walk to be able to offer you all lunch while you play (rather than waiting until 1 or 1:30pm as folks finish up),” officials said. “However, we do need to remind everyone to do the following: properly dispose of your trash and make sure that eating lunch does not slow down your play. There will also be a beverage cart circling around with non-alcoholic drinks for sale during the tournament.
The deadline to register is Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. Be sure to register early as interest has already been very high and space is limited, officials noted.
Masks will be required at check-in and anytime you’re in the registration area. Masks are not required on the course, but are certainly encouraged when and if you are closer than six feet to anyone you do not reside with.
Registration is non-refundable. The rain date is Nov. 28.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams, in addition to the Longest Drive (men and women) and Closest to the Pin.
Go to www.moaspet.com and click the Putts for Mutts tab to register online.
For more information, email Glenda Faulkner at BoardTreasurer@moaspets.com.
