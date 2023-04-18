The Broad River Watershed Association (BRWA) will host its annual Shoal Lily Float Saturday, May 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Georgia Freshwater Broad River Campground, located on Hwy. 79. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is set for May 20.
Preregistration is required for this event.
Participants will embark on a nine-mile float trip to view the rare shoal lily (Hymenocallis coronaria) at Anthony Shoals on the lower section of the Broad River. The float is expected to take approximately six hours and is open to experienced paddlers only due to the difficulty of certain sections.
Attendees must bring their own canoe or kayak. The spring float serves as a fundraiser for BRWA, with a suggested donation of $25 per person. To register, email info@brwa.org with your name, contact information, and the number of people in your party. Donations can be made via PayPal or in person on the day of the event.
For those interested in a guided hike to the shoals without paddling, a limited-capacity hike is planned for May 5. The trail, which is about a quarter-mile long, leads to a site near the riverbank where the shoal lilies can be observed up close. Due to limited parking and river access, only 10 participants are allowed for the hike. Preregistration is required, and a $5 parking fee applies at the campground.
To register for the guided hike, email info@brwa.org. In the event of cancellation due to weather or other factors, participants will be contacted via email or text.
