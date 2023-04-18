The Broad River Watershed Association (BRWA) will host its annual Shoal Lily Float Saturday, May 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Georgia Freshwater Broad River Campground, located on Hwy. 79. In case of inclement weather, the rain date is set for May 20.

Preregistration is required for this event.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.