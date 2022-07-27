The annual Crow family reunion is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Moon's Grove Baptist Church at 1985 Moon's Grove Church Road, Colbert.
Descendants of Christopher Willis Crow and Mary Ann McGarity Crow; Bill and Ella Crow; Pat and Trish Crow; Bud and Bell Crow; Laura and Benson Crow; Charlie and Sally Crow; Claude Crow; Cornelia (Nellie) and Callaway Maxwell; Mattie (Mat) and Bud Rice; Octavia (Tave) and Milton J. Davis; Emma and Bud Martin; Lula and John Sexton; Mollie and Mel Sexton; Maude and Will Harwell; and Jessie Lee and George Sartain.
