The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has named Madison County Library branch manager Jennifer Ivey as a 2020-2021 Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellow.
As a Fellow, Ivey will participate in the Appalachian Leadership Institute, an extensive nine-month series of online skill-building seminars featuring regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis beginning in mid-October through July, 2021.
Topics include:
•Designing effective economic development project proposals;
•Integrating community assets into long-lasting economic development strategies;
•Identifying resources available to spur economic development;
•Locating and accessing investment capital from a variety of public and private sources;
•Preparing competitive applications for public grant opportunities; and
•Using expanded leadership skills to create strong coalitions.
Upon completion of the program, Jennifer Ivey will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network, a peer-to-peer working group committed to Appalachia’s future.
“We are proud that Jennifer has been selected to represent our area as an Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellow,” Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell said. “Jennifer is truly an asset to her community as Madison County Library’s branch manager, and we know she will gain valuable skills through this opportunity.”
Ivey was selected via a competitive application process. ARC received over 100 applications for the 2020-2021 Appalachian Leadership Institute class and selected 40 applicants.
“Congratulations to the new class of Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows. The skills development and network-building opportunities offered by this program have proven to be valuable, and this past year has shown that effective local leadership is essential,” said ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas. “This program has adjusted well to the present circumstance and offers a unique opportunity to learn first-hand from those who have provided leadership for their communities through difficult circumstances.
The Appalachian Leadership Institute is a comprehensive regional leadership training program developed by the Appalachian Regional Commission in partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. This is the second year of the program.
More information, including a complete list of current Fellows, is available at www.arc.gov/leadershipinstitute.
