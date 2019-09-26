A reception will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. to open the "Georgia Artist With DisAbilities" exhibit at the Madison County Library.
This exhibit will be on display in the Jere Ayers room and throughout the Madison County Library and will remain through November. The mission of "Georgia Artists with DisAbilities" is to provide space through which disabled Georgia artists can show and sell their original art and create public awareness of their artistic skills. The reception will showcase the artists’ work and discuss the visions and goals of the organization. Light refreshments will be provided. This program is sponsored by the Pilot Club of Madison County and is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
The Pilot Club of Madison County is part of Pilot International, whose mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world by coming together in friendship and service, focusing on encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others.
The Madison County Library is a branch of the Athens Regional Library System, named the 2017 Georgia Public Library of the Year, and is located at 1315 Highway 98 W in Danielsville.
