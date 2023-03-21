The Athens Area Master Gardeners Association is holding its “2023 Sensational Daffodils & Other Flowering Bulbs Sale.”
View this year’s beautiful selections at tinyurl.com/aamga2023bulbsale. Select Order Form at the end of “selections,” print and mail the order form with your check by May 1.
Bulbs will arrive in October at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office (275 Cleveland Road, Bogart GA30622). When your order is ready, you will receive an email with pick up instructions. Bulbs must be picked up at the ACC Extension Office during designated days and times. They cannot be shipped. You may designate a friend or relative to pick up your bulbs.
Orders are by check only and must be received by May 1.
