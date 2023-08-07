Athens Regional Library System now offers assistive hearing technology with Listen EVERYWHERE hearing loops in select locations.
The Listen EVERYWHERE loop streams amplified sound over a dedicated Wi-Fi network. The audio can be accessed via a free mobile app or a smart lanyard receiver available upon request. The technology is helpful for anyone who would like to listen to an event’s audio on their own device. It is especially beneficial to people who have hearing loss.
The hearing loops have been funded through a grant by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services with matching state and local funds.
“Hearing loss affects people of all ages in our communities,” Athens Regional Library System executive director Valerie Bell said. “We are thrilled to have this equipment installed at our libraries to help make programs and events more accessible for our patrons.”
The Athens-Clarke County Library has the new hearing loops installed in all three multipurpose rooms, the Appleton Auditorium and the Story Room. Hearing loops are also installed in meeting rooms at the Bogart Library, Madison County Library in Danielsville, Oglethorpe County Library in Lexington and the Royston Library.
Patrons can access the technology by requesting a smart lanyard receiver available at the libraries or by downloading the free Listen EVERYWHERE app, available for both Apple and Android devices. Patrons who use T-coil hearing aids can access the sound through the lanyard receivers and those who use Bluetooth enabled hearing aids can stream the sound to their hearing aids from their smartphones. Library staff can assist users with setting up their devices to use the service.
For more information, call your local participating Athens Regional Library System location. For location information, visit athenslibrary.org.
