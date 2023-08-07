Athens Regional Library System now offers assistive hearing technology with Listen EVERYWHERE hearing loops in select locations.

The Listen EVERYWHERE loop streams amplified sound over a dedicated Wi-Fi network. The audio can be accessed via a free mobile app or a smart lanyard receiver available upon request. The technology is helpful for anyone who would like to listen to an event’s audio on their own device. It is especially beneficial to people who have hearing loss.

Locations

