Athens Regional Library System has announced that most branches now offer Internet computer sessions by appointment for the public.
“We understand that many people in our communities rely on their local library for computer use and Internet access,” said Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell. “We are happy to have been able to offer free wi-fi access in our libraries’ parking lots throughout the pandemic, and now we are pleased to announce a plan to allow patrons to use our public computers as safely as possible.”
Patrons who visit the library to use the public computers will be required to wear unvented face masks, and library staff will only be able to offer limited assistance. To learn more, visit athenslibrary.org or call your local library. Participating libraries include:
•Madison County Library, 1315 Highway 98 West, Danielsville, 706-795-5597
•Athens-Clarke County Library, 2025 Baxter Street, Athens, 706-613-3650
•Bogart Library, 200 S. Burson Avenue, Bogart, 706-310-3515
•Oconee County Library, 1080 Experiment Station Road, Watkinsville, 706-769-3950
•Oglethorpe County Library, 858 Athens Highway, Crawford, 706-743-8817
•Royston Public Library, 634 Franklin Springs Street, Royston, 706-245-6748
“Please note that the libraries’ collections remain closed to the public for now; patrons will not be able to browse the shelves or check out items during computer appointments,” said Bell. “Most Athens Regional Library System libraries offer curbside service for holds pickup and printing. Call your branch or visit athenslibrary.org for more information.”
The Athens Regional Library System serves residents in Athens-Clarke, Franklin, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe counties.
