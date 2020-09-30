The Athens Regional Library System announced that patrons are now able to enjoy its downloadable digital e-books and e-audiobooks through the OverDrive platform and Libby app.
The Athens Regional Library System is part of the Georgia Download Destination, a statewide consortium of public libraries that share the digital collection, which includes thousands of titles of e-books, audiobooks and digital magazines. For years, the consortium has used RBDigital to manage the collection. RBDigital was recently acquired by OverDrive.
“We are pleased to offer our popular digital collections through OverDrive and its accompanying app, Libby,” Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell said. “We believe our patrons will enjoy many benefits from the new platform, including the ability to read our e-books on Kindles, which isn’t supported through RBDigital.”
During the transition, patrons who already have items checked out through RBDigital will still be able to use the RBDigital app to read or listen to those books. However, wishlists, checkout histories and holds will not transfer over to the new platform. Patrons are advised to save their existing wishlists elsewhere so they can re-enter them with the transfer. The library’s digital magazine collection will still be accessed using RBDigital.
Readers will be able browse the digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone, iPad, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle.” All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period with no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
“If you don’t have a library card already, now is a great time to sign up for one to take advantage of this service,” Bell said. “We even offer free digital library cards at our website, athenslibrary.org, which provide quick and easy access to our digital collections.”
In addition to the library’s e-books and e-audiobook collection through OverDrive, patrons can also access digital magazines through RBDigital, e-books and e-audiobooks for children though ERead Kids and interactive online books for children through Tumblebooks, all available for free at athenslibrary.org with a valid library card.
Athens Regional Library System includes 11 library branches in five northeast Georgia counties: Athens-Clarke, Franklin, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe. For more information, call your local branch or visit athenslibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.