Joanna and Tim Smolko, authors of “Atomic Tunes: The Cold War in American and British Popular Music,” will give a talk at the Madison County Library at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18.
During the Cold War, over 500 songs were written about nuclear weapons, fear of the Soviet Union, civil defense, bomb shelters, McCarthyism, uranium mining, the space race, espionage, the Berlin Wall, and glasnost. This music uncovers aspects of these world-changing events that documentaries and history books cannot. In Atomic Tunes, Tim and Joanna Smolko explore everything from the serious to the comical, the morbid to the crude, showing the widespread concern among musicians coping with the effect of communism on American society and the threat of a nuclear conflict of global proportions.
Atomic Tunes presents a musical history of the Cold War, analyzing the songs that capture the fear of those who lived under the shadow of Stalin, Sputnik, mushroom clouds, and missiles.
Tim Smolko is an academic librarian and musicologist at the University of Georgia. His first book, Jethro Tull’s Thick as a Brick and A Passion Play: Inside Two Long Songs (Indiana University Press, 2013), won the 2014 “Best Research in Recorded Rock Music” Award from the Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC).
Joanna Smolko holds a Ph.D. in Musicology from the University of Pittsburgh. She teaches music courses at the University of Georgia. In 2021, she co-edited the volume Christian Sacred Music in the Americas. She has published journal articles, book chapters, and was a contributing editor for the 2nd edition of The Grove Dictionary of American Music (Oxford University Press, 2013).
Tim and Joanna's book Atomic Tunes was recently awarded a certificate of merit from the Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC).
Tim and Joanna live in Athens. They have 15-year-old twins, Ian and Elanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.