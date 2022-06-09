The Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) will return to an in-person Back-to-School Rally this year Thursday, July 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Madison County Middle School.
School supplies and a hot dog supper will be provided to low-income families as in years past. M.A.R.T. will partner with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce to provide a Resource Expo. The chamber will also host a job fair during the rally.
Parents/guardians are encouraged to pre-register for the event. The registration form can be found on the M.A.R.T./Family Connection’s website at madison.gafcp.org/ or the Madison County School District’s website at www.madison.k12.ga.us. Registrations should be submitted by Friday, July 15. Students are required to be present with their parent/guardian to receive their supplies.
Donations are always appreciated. Monetary donations can be mailed to PO Box 1034, Danielsville, GA 30633. (Checks can be made payable to M.A.R.T. – Back-to-School Drive.) Donated supplies may be dropped off at the M.A.R.T. office located in the Madison County Extension Office at 97 Sunset Drive in Danielsville. For further questions or concerns, contact Sherry Deakin, M.A.R.T. Coordinator, at 706-795-3565.
