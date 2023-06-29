The Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T.) will be hosting its annual Back-to-School Rally on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 pm. The event will be held at the Madison County Middle School and will feature a Connections Fair. The Connections Fair is in partnership with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. The fair will consist of a Community Resource Fair and Job Fair.
This year’s rally will include a backpack giveaway for Madison County students, a free hot dog supper and door prizes. Parents/Guardians can pre-register at https://madison.gafcp.org/event/2023-m-a-r-t-back-to-school-rally/ to obtain early access to the event. Pre-registration will close on Friday, July 21. Students will need to be present to select their backpack.
