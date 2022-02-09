The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced “Bear” as its “Pet of the Week.”
Bear is a soon-to-be neutered young adult male. The adoption fee is $100.
“Bear is a special pup; he loves people, is very smart, has medium to high energy, and would be a great agility dog!” shelter staff members said. “He is very easy to train and work with. Bear was taken as part of an abuse case. He had a chain embedded in his neck and was emaciated. After a week at the vet's office and weeks with an amazing foster, Bear has gained weight and his wounds have healed. He can be selective with male dogs especially around food, so we advise a meet and greet with your dogs if you are interested in adopting Bear. His handsome man deserves the best life after everything he has been through. Could you be the family to show him what love is?”
