The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will have its regular meeting Monday, April 17 at the Farm Bureau, 925 Athens Road, Crawford.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 6:45 p.m.
The guest speaker this month is Mary Lacksen, a master beekeeper, nuc and queen producer.
The topic of her talk "Nucs: A Hidden Resource in the Bee yard" will focus on the value of having nucs in your bee yard; how to best create and use them.
