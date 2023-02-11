The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will hold its regular meeting Monday, Feb. 20 at the Farm Bureau, 925 Athens Road in Crawford.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 6:45 p.m. The guest speaker is Annette Kleiser, a researcher at Dalan Animal Health in Athens. Kleiser and her co-workers have devised a technique for immunizing honeybees against American Foulbrood, a bacterial disease that requires the total destruction of an infected colony.
