The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will hold its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 20 at the Farm Bureau, 925 Athens Road, Crawford.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:15 pm. Bob Binnie, owner of Blue Ridge Honey Company, will present a talk on "the importance of removing Old Comb from the Hive and Properties of Honey.” Binnie is a past president of the Georgia Beekeepers Association, has served as president of several bee clubs and was voted the 2003 “Georgia Beekeeper of the Year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.