The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will meet Monday, July 18 at the Farm Bureau, 925 Athens Road, Crawford. The doors open at 6:45 pm and the meeting will start at 7 p.m.
The topic for this month is "Varroa," presented by Dan Harris, who operates Booger Hill Bee Company in Madison County. He will discuss the life cycle of the parasitic Varroa mite, the treatments used to reduce infestation of Varroa and how important this is to the success of colonies.
“This may be the most important topic of the year, given how Varroa mites can decimate colonies,” organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.