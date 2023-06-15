The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will have its regular meeting on Monday, June 19, at the Farm Bureau, 925 Athens Road, Crawford.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Updated: June 15, 2023 @ 10:05 am
Cory Momany’s demonstration, “After the Honey Harvest — Candles, Lip Balm and More” will focus on wax rendering, making candles and lip balm and how to set up for sales at fairs. Momany, an associate professor at the University of Georgia is a journeyman beekeeper, owner of Flying Pigs Honey and also serves as vice president of OCBC.
