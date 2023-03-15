The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will have its regular meeting on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Farm Bureau, 925 Athens Road, Crawford.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m., with the doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will have its regular meeting on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Farm Bureau, 925 Athens Road, Crawford.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m., with the doors open at 6:45 p.m.
“Our guest speaker this month will be Mr. Harold Lanier,” said organizers. “Harold is a Journeyman Beekeeper and owner of Lanier Bee Barn in Commerce, where he teaches hands-on classes in beekeeping, as well as offering beekeeping supplies and equipment. He will talk to us about swarms, a pressing issue this year with our extremely early spring.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.