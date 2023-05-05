The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will have its regular meeting Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Farm Bureau, 925 Athens Road, Crawford.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 6:45 p.m. The guest speaker this month will be Olivia Menard, a master beekeeper, is especially interested in finding ways to make food sources more local and sustainable. Her presentation will focus on some notable bee scientists through history and how they first figured out some of the things we know and use in beekeeping today.
(0) comments
