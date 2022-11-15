The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will have its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 21 at the Farm Bureau, 925 Athens Road, Crawford.
The doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Oglethorpe County Bee Club will have its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 21 at the Farm Bureau, 925 Athens Road, Crawford.
The doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the meeting will start at 7 p.m.
“We will have our honey tasting contest (black jar) and first to third-place ribbons will be awarded,” said organizers. “We will follow the contest with an open question and answer period, addressing hive chores in November and December.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.